What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 7-9)

More spring events are popping up this weekend to celebrate Easter, warmer weather, and the arrival of a new season.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Spring Invitational:

Fire & Ice Alehouse, Minneapolis

April 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free admission

This spring event features eight area breweries pouring samples until they run out. Participating breweries include Blackstack, Pryes, Bauhaus, Inbound, and more. The kitchen will be serving woodfire pizza by the slice, along with wings and select appetizers. Proceeds from this event benefit Literacy Minnesota. Donate for a chance to win one of four prize packages. A portion of pint sales will also be donated.

Spring Music Festival:

Mall of America, Bloomington

April 3 through April 7

Free admission

Mall of America's Spring Music Festival will showcase live performances from talented local musicians. During the week of April 1, solo acts, school groups, and more will perform in the Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Waconia Wine Hop:

Multiple wineries, Waconia

April 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$15 tasting fee at each winery. Register here.

Each winery will offer a wine tasting of four different wines, special wine deals, and food. Check-in begins at noon at each winery. The last check-in time available is at 4 p.m. Choose a winery and time to begin the hop and continue on from there!

North Loop Candy Grab:

Target Field Station, Minneapolis

April 8 at 10 a.m.

Free admission

Head to Target Field for a free all-ages candy egg hunt with age-specific hunts, an Easter bunny appearance, and the chance to win prizes!

Easter Party:

Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis

April 8

Free admission

Kids can decorate an Easter bag and then fill it with treats and toys from the stores and restaurants while supplies last. At noon, Michele Malone from the Minneapolis YWCA (Abbott) will be reading "It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny" and the Easter bunny will be available for photos throughout the day. The Kitchen restaurant will be providing complimentary "Peep Punch" and offering their three pancake plate for only $5.