Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
10
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 7-9)

By
Published 
Updated 1:47PM
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

A chocolate Easter bunny, chocolate eggs and painted eggs lie in a basket on Easter Sunday. Photo: Viola Lopes/dpa (Photo by Viola Lopes/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More spring events are popping up this weekend to celebrate Easter, warmer weather, and the arrival of a new season.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Spring Invitational:

  • Fire & Ice Alehouse, Minneapolis
  • April 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Free admission

This spring event features eight area breweries pouring samples until they run out. Participating breweries include Blackstack, Pryes, Bauhaus, Inbound, and more. The kitchen will be serving woodfire pizza by the slice, along with wings and select appetizers. Proceeds from this event benefit Literacy Minnesota. Donate for a chance to win one of four prize packages. A portion of pint sales will also be donated.

Spring Music Festival:

  • Mall of America, Bloomington
  • April 3 through April 7
  • Free admission

Mall of America's Spring Music Festival will showcase live performances from talented local musicians. During the week of April 1, solo acts, school groups, and more will perform in the Huntington Bank Rotunda.

RELATED: Easter egg hunts, brunches, and more in Minnesota

Waconia Wine Hop:

  • Multiple wineries, Waconia
  • April 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • $15 tasting fee at each winery. Register here.

Each winery will offer a wine tasting of four different wines, special wine deals, and food. Check-in begins at noon at each winery. The last check-in time available is at 4 p.m. Choose a winery and time to begin the hop and continue on from there!

North Loop Candy Grab:

  • Target Field Station, Minneapolis
  • April 8 at 10 a.m.
  • Free admission

Head to Target Field for a free all-ages candy egg hunt with age-specific hunts, an Easter bunny appearance, and the chance to win prizes!

Easter Party:

  • Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis
  • April 8
  • Free admission

Kids can decorate an Easter bag and then fill it with treats and toys from the stores and restaurants while supplies last. At noon, Michele Malone from the Minneapolis YWCA (Abbott) will be reading "It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny" and the Easter bunny will be available for photos throughout the day. The Kitchen restaurant will be providing complimentary "Peep Punch" and offering their three pancake plate for only $5.