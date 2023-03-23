Expand / Collapse search

Easter egg hunts, brunches, and more in Minnesota

17 April 2022, Saxony-Anhalt, Wernigerode: Colorful Easter eggs lie on a meadow in the Christianental Game Park. In bright sunshine, many visitors and guests took the opportunity on Easter Sunday for an outing. In the game park Christianental was inv (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Easter is fast approaching and there are several egg hunts, brunches, and other celebrations in the Twin Cities and beyond. Here is a look at some of the events happening across the state to celebrate Easter.

Easter egg hunts in Minnesota

American Swedish Institute:

An Easter egg hunt in a castle! Hunt for colorful eggs hidden in the Turnblad Mansion.

Andrews Park Easter Egg Hunt:

  • Champlin
  • April 7
  • Free to participate

This event has two hunts to choose from. Bring children 4 years old and younger to the Tiny Tot Hunt at 11 a.m. and head to the Family Egg Hunt at 11:45 a.m. with kids of all ages.

Blaine City Hall:

  • Blaine
  • April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • $20 per resident

Enjoy a continental breakfast, craft time, and pictures with the bunny. Fee includes a continental breakfast for one child and one adult, two crafts for one child, and pictures with the bunny. Registration is required.

Hewing Hotel (21+):

  • Minneapolis
  • April 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free to participate (21+)

Easter eggs will be hidden around the hotel and in the Tullibee restaurant. Prizes incuse a complimentary cocktail, charcuterie platters, and more. The grand prize is an overnight stay at the Hewing.

McRae Park (Dog egg hunt):

  • Minneapolis
  • April 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • $10 per dog

Dog lovers are invited to bring their pups to enjoy activities and a doggie egg hunt. The hunt begins at 2 p.m. Registered participants will receive a puppy basket to take home filled with treats and a toy! Register here.

Midtown Global Market:

  • Minneapolis
  • April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon
  • Free admission

Live music, egg coloring, bunny photos, balloon art, crafts and an egg hunt are all offered at this Easter celebration.

Normandale Lake Bandshell:

  • Bloomington
  • April 8 at 10 a.m.
  • Free admission

The Bloomington Optimist Club is hosting an Egg Hunt with 9,000 eggs. The event is geared toward children 8 years old and younger. Come early for pictures with the bunny. The Teddy Bear Band starts at 10 a.m. Egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.

River of Life Church:

  • Brooklyn Park
  • April 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Free admission

This egg hunt also includes bounce houses, balloon animals, candy, and games.

Sunny Acres Park:

  • Anoka
  • April 9 from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Free to participate

Hunt for 15,000 Easter eggs filled with candy. Enjoy food, beverages, the Easter Bunny, and tons of prizes!

William Sauntry Mansion:

12 special eggs will be hidden throughout the Sauntry Mansion property. Once you find them all, turn in your scavenger hunt checklist for a special Easter treat. Plus, bring your camera to grab a photo with the Easter Bunny!

Easter brunches in the Twin Cities

Cafe Lurcat:

  • 1624 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
  • April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • $50 per adult

This brunch is served family-style and includes braised lamb shoulder, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, and more.

Kendall's:

  • 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
  • April 9
  • $37.95 per adult, reservations required

Stop by Kendall's for an Easter brunch buffet including an omelet station and a strip loin and ham carving station.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum:

  • 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska
  • April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • $55 per adult

Enjoy a brunch buffet in the MacMillan Auditorium on Easter Sunday followed by a stroll through the beautiful spring blooms in the Arboretum gardens. Full menu here.

River Oaks Golf Course:

  • 10900 E Pt Douglas Rd, Cottage Grove
  • April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Reservations recommended

Enjoy everything from prime rib to cinnamon French toast while kids ages 3 and under eat for free.

Call 651-438-2121 Ex. 3 to make a reservation.

The St. Paul Hotel:

  • 350 Market Street, St. Paul
  • April 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • $39.95 per adult

Head to the St. Paul Hotel for a luxurious Easter brunch buffet.

Stockyards:

Brunch options at Stockyards include eggs benedict, filet Diane, brown sugar bourbon glazed ham, and more.

Tria:

This brunch buffet includes omelets made to order, garlic mashed potatoes, a seafood station, and more.

Tullibee:

This brunch includes a pastry basket, seasonal fruit and yogurt, your choice of a main and four family-style sides.

Water Street Inn:

Enjoy an Easter brunch buffet in picturesque Stillwater.