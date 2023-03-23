Easter egg hunts, brunches, and more in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Easter is fast approaching and there are several egg hunts, brunches, and other celebrations in the Twin Cities and beyond. Here is a look at some of the events happening across the state to celebrate Easter.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Easter egg hunts in Minnesota
American Swedish Institute:
- Minneapolis
- April 8
- $15 per person
An Easter egg hunt in a castle! Hunt for colorful eggs hidden in the Turnblad Mansion.
Andrews Park Easter Egg Hunt:
- Champlin
- April 7
- Free to participate
This event has two hunts to choose from. Bring children 4 years old and younger to the Tiny Tot Hunt at 11 a.m. and head to the Family Egg Hunt at 11:45 a.m. with kids of all ages.
Blaine City Hall:
- Blaine
- April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- $20 per resident
Enjoy a continental breakfast, craft time, and pictures with the bunny. Fee includes a continental breakfast for one child and one adult, two crafts for one child, and pictures with the bunny. Registration is required.
Hewing Hotel (21+):
- Minneapolis
- April 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free to participate (21+)
Easter eggs will be hidden around the hotel and in the Tullibee restaurant. Prizes incuse a complimentary cocktail, charcuterie platters, and more. The grand prize is an overnight stay at the Hewing.
McRae Park (Dog egg hunt):
- Minneapolis
- April 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- $10 per dog
Dog lovers are invited to bring their pups to enjoy activities and a doggie egg hunt. The hunt begins at 2 p.m. Registered participants will receive a puppy basket to take home filled with treats and a toy! Register here.
Midtown Global Market:
- Minneapolis
- April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Free admission
Live music, egg coloring, bunny photos, balloon art, crafts and an egg hunt are all offered at this Easter celebration.
Normandale Lake Bandshell:
- Bloomington
- April 8 at 10 a.m.
- Free admission
The Bloomington Optimist Club is hosting an Egg Hunt with 9,000 eggs. The event is geared toward children 8 years old and younger. Come early for pictures with the bunny. The Teddy Bear Band starts at 10 a.m. Egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.
River of Life Church:
- Brooklyn Park
- April 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Free admission
This egg hunt also includes bounce houses, balloon animals, candy, and games.
Sunny Acres Park:
- Anoka
- April 9 from noon to 2 p.m.
- Free to participate
Hunt for 15,000 Easter eggs filled with candy. Enjoy food, beverages, the Easter Bunny, and tons of prizes!
William Sauntry Mansion:
- Stillwater
- April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon
- $6 per child ages 2 to 18
12 special eggs will be hidden throughout the Sauntry Mansion property. Once you find them all, turn in your scavenger hunt checklist for a special Easter treat. Plus, bring your camera to grab a photo with the Easter Bunny!
Easter brunches in the Twin Cities
Cafe Lurcat:
- 1624 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
- April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- $50 per adult
This brunch is served family-style and includes braised lamb shoulder, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, and more.
Kendall's:
- 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
- April 9
- $37.95 per adult, reservations required
Stop by Kendall's for an Easter brunch buffet including an omelet station and a strip loin and ham carving station.
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum:
- 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska
- April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- $55 per adult
Enjoy a brunch buffet in the MacMillan Auditorium on Easter Sunday followed by a stroll through the beautiful spring blooms in the Arboretum gardens. Full menu here.
River Oaks Golf Course:
- 10900 E Pt Douglas Rd, Cottage Grove
- April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Reservations recommended
Enjoy everything from prime rib to cinnamon French toast while kids ages 3 and under eat for free.
Call 651-438-2121 Ex. 3 to make a reservation.
The St. Paul Hotel:
- 350 Market Street, St. Paul
- April 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- $39.95 per adult
Head to the St. Paul Hotel for a luxurious Easter brunch buffet.
Stockyards:
- 456 Concord Exchange S, South St. Paul
- April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Make a reservation here.
Brunch options at Stockyards include eggs benedict, filet Diane, brown sugar bourbon glazed ham, and more.
Tria:
- 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks
- April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- $49.95 per adult
This brunch buffet includes omelets made to order, garlic mashed potatoes, a seafood station, and more.
Tullibee:
- Hewing Hotel, Minneapolis
- April 9
- Prix fixe brunch: $55 per adult, $15 per child
This brunch includes a pastry basket, seasonal fruit and yogurt, your choice of a main and four family-style sides.
Water Street Inn:
- 101 Water Street South, Stillwater
- April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- $29.95 per adult, reservations recommended
Enjoy an Easter brunch buffet in picturesque Stillwater.