Easter egg hunts, brunches, and more in Minnesota

Easter is fast approaching and there are several egg hunts, brunches, and other celebrations in the Twin Cities and beyond. Here is a look at some of the events happening across the state to celebrate Easter.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Easter egg hunts in Minnesota

American Swedish Institute:

Minneapolis

April 8

$15 per person

An Easter egg hunt in a castle! Hunt for colorful eggs hidden in the Turnblad Mansion.

Andrews Park Easter Egg Hunt:

Champlin

April 7

Free to participate

This event has two hunts to choose from. Bring children 4 years old and younger to the Tiny Tot Hunt at 11 a.m. and head to the Family Egg Hunt at 11:45 a.m. with kids of all ages.

Blaine City Hall:

Blaine

April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

$20 per resident

Enjoy a continental breakfast, craft time, and pictures with the bunny. Fee includes a continental breakfast for one child and one adult, two crafts for one child, and pictures with the bunny. Registration is required.

Hewing Hotel (21+):

Minneapolis

April 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free to participate (21+)

Easter eggs will be hidden around the hotel and in the Tullibee restaurant. Prizes incuse a complimentary cocktail, charcuterie platters, and more. The grand prize is an overnight stay at the Hewing.

McRae Park (Dog egg hunt):

Minneapolis

April 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

$10 per dog

Dog lovers are invited to bring their pups to enjoy activities and a doggie egg hunt. The hunt begins at 2 p.m. Registered participants will receive a puppy basket to take home filled with treats and a toy! Register here.

Midtown Global Market:

Minneapolis

April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon

Free admission

Live music, egg coloring, bunny photos, balloon art, crafts and an egg hunt are all offered at this Easter celebration.

Normandale Lake Bandshell:

Bloomington

April 8 at 10 a.m.

Free admission

The Bloomington Optimist Club is hosting an Egg Hunt with 9,000 eggs. The event is geared toward children 8 years old and younger. Come early for pictures with the bunny. The Teddy Bear Band starts at 10 a.m. Egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.

River of Life Church:

Brooklyn Park

April 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Free admission

This egg hunt also includes bounce houses, balloon animals, candy, and games.

Sunny Acres Park:

Anoka

April 9 from noon to 2 p.m.

Free to participate

Hunt for 15,000 Easter eggs filled with candy. Enjoy food, beverages, the Easter Bunny, and tons of prizes!

William Sauntry Mansion:

Stillwater

April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon

$6 per child ages 2 to 18

12 special eggs will be hidden throughout the Sauntry Mansion property. Once you find them all, turn in your scavenger hunt checklist for a special Easter treat. Plus, bring your camera to grab a photo with the Easter Bunny!

Easter brunches in the Twin Cities

Cafe Lurcat:

1624 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$50 per adult

This brunch is served family-style and includes braised lamb shoulder, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, and more.

Kendall's:

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

April 9

$37.95 per adult, reservations required

Stop by Kendall's for an Easter brunch buffet including an omelet station and a strip loin and ham carving station.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum:

3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

$55 per adult

Enjoy a brunch buffet in the MacMillan Auditorium on Easter Sunday followed by a stroll through the beautiful spring blooms in the Arboretum gardens. Full menu here.

River Oaks Golf Course:

10900 E Pt Douglas Rd, Cottage Grove

April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations recommended

Enjoy everything from prime rib to cinnamon French toast while kids ages 3 and under eat for free.

Call 651-438-2121 Ex. 3 to make a reservation.

The St. Paul Hotel:

350 Market Street, St. Paul

April 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$39.95 per adult

Head to the St. Paul Hotel for a luxurious Easter brunch buffet.

Stockyards:

456 Concord Exchange S, South St. Paul

April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make a reservation here.

Brunch options at Stockyards include eggs benedict, filet Diane, brown sugar bourbon glazed ham, and more.

Tria:

5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks

April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$49.95 per adult

This brunch buffet includes omelets made to order, garlic mashed potatoes, a seafood station, and more.

Tullibee:

This brunch includes a pastry basket, seasonal fruit and yogurt, your choice of a main and four family-style sides.

Water Street Inn:

101 Water Street South, Stillwater

April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$29.95 per adult, reservations recommended

Enjoy an Easter brunch buffet in picturesque Stillwater.