What Minnesota's 4-week pause means for youth sports

Youth sports will be put on hold for four weeks under new restrictions from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz amid the surging COVID-19 cases statewide during the pandemic, the Governor's Office announced Wednesday.

According to the order, organized adult sports are also prohibited during this time. This however does not apply to professional sports or college athletics.

Gov. Tim Walz will announce the new four-week restrictions Wednesday night.

The new order will go into place at 11:59 p.m. Friday night. The Governor's Office is calling it a Four-Week Dial Back.

Among the sports impacted will be high school volleyball and football, which has begun its playoffs, according to the AP. Volleyball was set to begin its playoffs on Nov. 30.

In September, the Minnesota Sports High School League voted to hold a fall sports season after initially agreeing to push the football and volleyball seasons to the spring.

In a release, Walz said the state is at a "breaking point," as hospital beds fill up and case numbers spike across the state.

The state of Minnesota released this graphic Wednesday to show what businesses and activities will be dialed back as COVID-19 cases surge statewide. (Office of the Governor of Minnesota)

"While these actions mean incredible hardship for many, they are the fastest way to recover our economy, keep our kids in school, and get back to the activities we love," Walz said.

OUTBREAKS TIED TO YOUTH SPORTS

All week, the governor has been signaling that new restrictions would be coming to youth sports. In Tuesday's press conference, Walz said he would order a pause on youth sports to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann said 10 percent of all cases in Minnesota schools are associated with sports. In the last week, two schools went to distance learning because of exposure in sports. 35 outbreaks were reported in football, 46 in hockey and 25 in basketball, officials say.

REACTION TO PAUSE

Reaction has been mixed, as some athletes want to continue to play for the mental health benefits because they enjoy the interaction with their teammates. However, Walz said the pause on sports and stopping the spread outweigh other benefits for letting the seasons continue.

"I understand the sports, the passion that's around it," Walz said. "But this is a lot bigger than that and it's a lot more issues that we're going to have to address."