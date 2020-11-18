Walz to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks, pause sports

Gov. Tim Walz plans to impose sweeping new restrictions across Minnesota Wednesday, closing bars and restaurants, fitness centers and gyms for four weeks and pausing youth and high school sports as the state struggles to fight COVID-19 and prevent a crisis in hospitals.

Walz will announce the new restrictions in a statewide televised address at 6 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the governor’s speech live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live.

The new restrictions go into effect Saturday.

The changes come as the Minnesota Department of Health reported a record 67 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday and 5,102 new cases. Minnesota has seen a 153% increase in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks--the third highest in the nation, according to NBC News COVID-19 tracker.

Bars and restaurants

Advertisement

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants must be closed for indoor and outdoor dining for four weeks. However, they will still be allowed to offer takeout for delivery and curbside pickup.

The shutdown comes less than a week after Walz imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants and limited bar seating and games.

Gyms and fitness centers

Gyms and fitness centers will also be forced to close to the public for four weeks under the new restrictions.

Youth and high school sports

Walz will also halt youth and high school sports for the upcoming winter season as well as the ongoing fall season.

The governor said Tuesday that people should expect the high school football season, which got off to a late start due to the pandemic, will end before playoffs are over.

Why aren't retail stores, salons and barbershops closing?

Retail stores, salons and barbershops will not be affected by the latest round of restrictions.

Walz explained last week that health officials are not seeing a trend in cases linked to those types of establishments. However, health officials are seeing a significant number of cases linked to late nights at bars and restaurants, as well as large private gatherings.

Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove also recently stated that retail "just isn’t a concern” for virus spread.

Walz added that in the retail industry, transactions are quick, one-on-one and involve mask-wearing at all times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.