What to do in Minnesota: 5 Things to do this weekend (Aug. 23-25)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair, plus other beloved festivals and much more are going on this weekend.
Minnesota State Fair
- Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights
- Thursday, Aug. 22, through Labor Day, Sept. 2.
- Tickets: Adults (13-64): $18, seniors and children: $16, children 4 and under: free.
The Great Minnesota Get Together is back this year with dozens of new foods, beverages and free entertainment options, as well as a lineup of Grandstand concert acts and more. The fairgrounds open daily at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., except for Labor Day when the fairgrounds close at 9 p.m. Most buildings close at 9 p.m., except on Labor Day, when most close at 8 p.m. Here's a guide to everything you need to know about the Minnesota State Fair this year. Don't forget to stop by the FOX 9 booth to play our claw machine to win prizes.
Valleyfair Corn Fest
- Valleyfair, Shakopee
- Weekends and Labor Day through Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Free with park admission
Corn Fest at Valleyfair celebrates Minnesota's favorite crop, and includes live and local music, games and a corn-eating contest. Find more information here.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival
- Festival fairgrounds, Shakopee
- Weekends through the end of September
- Tickets: Adults are $27.95, Seniors are $25.95, children ages 5–12 years old are $19.95, and children 4 and under are free.
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival brings people back to a 16th Century European village, featuring 16 entertainment stages, 250 artisans, food and drinks. It's the 52nd season of the festival.
Potato Days Festival
- Barnesville, Minnesota
- Aug. 23-24
Barnesville is touted as one of the best potato-producing areas in the United States, and it will celebrate its potato heritage this weekend. The festival, which dates back to the late 1930s, combines "traditional fares with a new millennium twist." Events include potato picking and peeling contests, the Miss Tator Tot Pageant, and mashed potato sculpting. For more information, click here.
Lakes Bluegrass Festival
- Pine River, Minnesota
- Wednesdays through Sundays from Aug. 21-24
- Tickets required
The Lakes Bluegrass Festival features regional and local bluegrass bands during the five-day musical event in Pine River, Minnesota. More information here.