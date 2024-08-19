What to do in Minnesota: 5 Things to do this weekend (Aug. 23-25)

article

The first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair, plus other beloved festivals and much more are going on this weekend.

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights

Thursday, Aug. 22, through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Tickets: Adults (13-64): $18, seniors and children: $16, children 4 and under: free.

The Great Minnesota Get Together is back this year with dozens of new foods, beverages and free entertainment options, as well as a lineup of Grandstand concert acts and more. The fairgrounds open daily at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., except for Labor Day when the fairgrounds close at 9 p.m. Most buildings close at 9 p.m., except on Labor Day, when most close at 8 p.m. Here's a guide to everything you need to know about the Minnesota State Fair this year. Don't forget to stop by the FOX 9 booth to play our claw machine to win prizes.

Valleyfair Corn Fest

Valleyfair, Shakopee

Weekends and Labor Day through Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free with park admission

Corn Fest at Valleyfair celebrates Minnesota's favorite crop, and includes live and local music, games and a corn-eating contest. Find more information here.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Festival fairgrounds, Shakopee

Weekends through the end of September

Tickets: Adults are $27.95, Seniors are $25.95, children ages 5–12 years old are $19.95, and children 4 and under are free.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival brings people back to a 16th Century European village, featuring 16 entertainment stages, 250 artisans, food and drinks. It's the 52nd season of the festival.

Potato Days Festival

Barnesville, Minnesota

Aug. 23-24

Barnesville is touted as one of the best potato-producing areas in the United States, and it will celebrate its potato heritage this weekend. The festival, which dates back to the late 1930s, combines "traditional fares with a new millennium twist." Events include potato picking and peeling contests, the Miss Tator Tot Pageant, and mashed potato sculpting. For more information, click here.

Lakes Bluegrass Festival

Pine River, Minnesota

Wednesdays through Sundays from Aug. 21-24

Tickets required

The Lakes Bluegrass Festival features regional and local bluegrass bands during the five-day musical event in Pine River, Minnesota. More information here.