What can we do about the gap between white and Black homeownership rates in Minneapolis?

Fixing the gap between white and black homeownership rates in Minneapolis

There is a wide gap between races when it comes to families who own homes. So how did we get here and how can we change it?

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In Minneapolis, there is a shocking gap in homeownership rates between races.

A survey released earlier this month shows only about a quarter of Black families own homes compared to more than three-fourths of white families.

In our Voices for Change segment, Bisi Onile-Ere spoke with Julie Gugin, the president of the Minnesota Homeownership Center, about what caused the gap, why it's still around, and why it's so important to close that gap.