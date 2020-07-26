What can we do about the gap between white and Black homeownership rates in Minneapolis?

In Minneapolis, there is a shocking gap in homeownership rates between races.

A survey released earlier this month shows only about a quarter of Black families own homes compared to more than three-fourths of white families.

In our Voices for Change segment, Bisi Onile-Ere spoke with Julie Gugin, the president of the Minnesota Homeownership Center, about what caused the gap, why it's still around, and why it's so important to close that gap.