We Push For Peace organizes coat giveaway in Uptown Minneapolis

A community advocate group is making sure everyone can stay warm this winter.

We Push For Peace held its first annual coat giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Seven Points Mall in Uptown Minneapolis. They handed out around 250 coats of all sizes for adults and youth.

Organizers say it's all about giving back to the community and building relationships.

Tray Pollard, We Push For Peace founder and CEO (FOX 9)

"Anything that’s a need for the community in which we live, work and love in, this is what we want to do -- all year round," said Tray Pollard of We Push For Peace. "We want to continue to build those relationships, and I think this is one of the ways that you do it."

We Push For Peace holds several other drives throughout the year, such as bike giveaways and school supply drives.

The group partnered with several local businesses for Saturday's coat giveaway including Uptown Association, Seven Points, Cub Foods, Whole Foods, Graves Hospitality, SPIRE Credit Union, Ackerberg, and the City of Minneapolis.

