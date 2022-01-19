'We love this kind of temperature': Snow Sculpting Championship kicks off in Stillwater

article

This year, Stillwater is hosting the Inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship, welcoming ten teams from around the world to compete for an international champion title this weekend.

The event officially kicked off on Wednesday with ten teams from around the world, including Turkey, Ecuador, Germany, and Canada, trying to get the highest score possible on their 10-foot by 10-foot by 10-foot snow sculpture.

The championship kicked off with sub-zero temperatures, and bitter cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.

"We love this kind of temperature," snow sculptor from the Minnesota-based team Snow Cowboys, Adam Turner, said. "The snow is more solid you don’t have to worry about it getting slushy."

Adam Turner (FOX 9)

The event is hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Organizers say they wanted to create an event to draw people to Stillwater during a quiet time of year.

"First quarter is a little tougher for businesses, our business community, so we really wanted to utilize this beautiful park we have, in the first quarter, and get traffic flowing down here," Robin Anthony, Executive Director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors can check out a beer tent, sliding hill, warming house, ice sculptures, and other entertainment at the event, which runs through Sunday.