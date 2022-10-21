Hartland fatal fire; 6 dead at apartment complex, active investigation

A huge criminal investigation is underway in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland after six people were found dead inside an apartment building on Friday morning, Oct. 21.

The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in a four-unit building near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Circle in Hartland.

Neighbors tell FOX6 news three families with children and a couple lived in the units.

Hartland fatal apartment fire (SKYFOX)

Red Cross says they are collecting items for survivors. They are providing emergency aid for essentials like temporary housing, meals and more to a family of four in one unit, including two children, a family of four in a second unit, including three children, and an adult couple in the third unit.

Hartland fatal apartment fire (SKYFOX)

The village president said the community is devastated by the loss of life.

"There is a community that’s hurting. There is a neighborhood behind me that’s hurting. This whole community is," said Jeffrey Pfannerstill, Hartland Village President.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

15 fire departments and nine police departments helped out at the fire scene.

Investigators have not confirmed the identities of the six victims – or said exactly how they died.

The village president said a vigil is expected to take place at Nixon Park in Hartland at 6 p.m. Friday.