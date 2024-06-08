WATCH: Semi-truck crash closes southbound I-35W

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said it is investigating a semi-truck rollover crash that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 35W (I-35W) in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Authorities have not yet released any information on possible injuries or what may have caused the crash.

MSP said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Interstate 94 (I-94).

The highway closed from Washington Avenue to Portland Avenue while the crash was being cleaned up. The westbound I-94 ramp to I-35W was also closed.

I-94 and Hiawatha Avenue, or Highway 55, were used as alternative open routes.

I-35W reopened to traffic around 10:10 a.m.