Watch: Minneapolis dog not having it with the rain Tuesday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog in the North Loop neighborhood was not having it with the rain Tuesday.
FOX 9 reporter Alex Lehnert captured a video of the dog refusing to go for a walk in the steady drizzle.
Eventually, the dog’s owner was forced to pick the dog up and bring it outside, but the dog still did not cooperate.
As a last resort, the owner carried the dog to a nearby piece of grass, likely for a quick bathroom break so it could go back inside as soon as possible.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported over a half-inch of rain as of noon Tuesday.