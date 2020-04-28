Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Minneapolis dog not having it with the rain Tuesday morning

Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog in the North Loop neighborhood was not having it with the rain Tuesday. 

FOX 9 reporter Alex Lehnert captured a video of the dog refusing to go for a walk in the steady drizzle. 

Minneapolis dog refuses to go for walk in rain

A dog in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis put up a big fight against going for a walk in the rain Tuesday. Video credit: Alex Lehnert/FOX 9

Eventually, the dog’s owner was forced to pick the dog up and bring it outside, but the dog still did not cooperate. 

As a last resort, the owner carried the dog to a nearby piece of grass, likely for a quick bathroom break so it could go back inside as soon as possible. 

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported over a half-inch of rain as of noon Tuesday. 