Watch: Minneapolis dog not having it with the rain Tuesday morning

A dog in the North Loop neighborhood was not having it with the rain Tuesday.

FOX 9 reporter Alex Lehnert captured a video of the dog refusing to go for a walk in the steady drizzle.

Eventually, the dog’s owner was forced to pick the dog up and bring it outside, but the dog still did not cooperate.

As a last resort, the owner carried the dog to a nearby piece of grass, likely for a quick bathroom break so it could go back inside as soon as possible.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported over a half-inch of rain as of noon Tuesday.