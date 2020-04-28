Rain totals: Morning of steady rain drops 0.5-1 inches on Twin Cities metro

article

The Twin Cities metro was already up to a 1/2-inch to an inch of rain after a few hours of steady rain Tuesday morning.

By noon, rain totals topped a half-inch at Minneapolis-St. Paul International as well as St. Cloud and New Ulm.

Heavier pockets of rain fell in the southwest metro with Eden Prairie, Edina and parts of Bloomington and south Minneapolis getting close to 1 inch.

One dog in Minneapolis was not having it with the rain. It refused to go outside into the drizzle for a walk, forcing its owner to pick it up and bring it to a piece of grass to use the bathroom.

The rain is expected to taper to hit and miss showers by mid-afternoon through the evening and fizzle out Tuesday night.

Advertisement

RAIN TOTALS