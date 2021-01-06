Waseca police on Matson shooting: 'One year ago today our world changed'

Wednesday marked one year since police officer Arik Matson was shot and injured by a suspect while responding to call in Waseca, Minnesota.

On Jan. 6, 2020, Officer Matson was shot in the head while responding to a call. The suspect, 38-year-old Tyler Janovsky, pled guilty to two counts of attempted first degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Since the shooting, Matson has made a remarkable recovery. He spent 10 months in the hospital and underwent physical therapy in Omaha, Nebraska. He returned home to a hero’s welcome in November, 287 days after he was critically wounded.

In a statement, the police department wrote:

"One year ago today our world changed. No one has been impacted more than Officer Arik Matson. Arik continues to recuperate and address his injuries. We think of him every single day. We miss Arik and feel incomplete without him.

Honestly, it has been a year filled with mixed emotions. Anger, disbelief, heartache, gratitude and hope are just a few of the many emotions we have felt when thinking of what happened to Arik. We have tried our best to cope and some days have been better than others. We are still here and so is Arik and that is what is most important to remember.

We have talked with and heard from so many kind and wonderful people throughout the entire United States. There simply are not enough words to express our gratitude to everyone who helped him, his family and our department. A simple thank you just doesn’t seem enough but we do sincerely thank each and every one of you for what you have done for Arik, his family and for us.

So today we honor and recognize Arik and we are thankful."