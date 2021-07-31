Charges: Murder suspect wanted in northern Minnesota manhunt stabbed wife to death

article

A northern Minnesota woman was stabbed multiple times and left to bleed to death by her jealous husband, according to a warrant filed Friday as the search for the suspect continues.

Eric Reinbold is wanted on murder charges in the death of his wife Lissette in rural Pennington County -- about 65 miles east of the North Dakota border and Grand Forks. Since the murder, local and federal authorities have launched a manhunt for Reinbold who is still missing.

According to the complaint, his wife Lissette Reinbold was found by her children lying in a driveway at her home the morning of July 9. When first responders arrived, they found her dead with stab wounds to her neck.

When police arrived, they say Eric Reinbold was missing and it appears he left sometime overnight, leaving behind his phone. Since that point, authorities have launched a manhunt and offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the children told investigators they thought Eric Reinbold was upset because he believed Lissette was seeing another man. Messages from the suspect's phone, obtained by deputies via a warrant, detail Reinbold growing upset with their deteriorating relationship. At the time of her death, Eric Reinbold was living in a camper down the road from Lissette's home.

A medical examiner determined Lissette Reinbold died from bleeding out after being stabbed multiple times in her neck, torso, and extremities.

Since the murder, deputies with help from nearby counties and the U.S. Marshals Service have searched for Eric Reinbold -- who has a criminal record that includes charges for making bombs.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest, with Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia warning he could be armed and dangerous.

In the days after his disappearance, the sheriff's office said Eric Reinbold was believed to be on foot and could be hiding in swamps or wooded areas.