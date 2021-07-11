Northern Minnesota authorities searching for homicide suspect who could be armed

article

A search is underway in northern Minnesota this weekend for a man wanted in a homicide in Pennington County.

According to a release from the sheriff's office on Friday, the man, 44-year-old Erik James Reinbold, is wanted in the investigation.

Investigators warn he could be armed and ask anyone who spots him to avoid making contact and instead call 911.

Reinbold has a record that includes a federal conviction in 2018 for building pipe bombs. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office shows Reinbold was sentenced to five years in prison in 2018 for the case but our affiliate KVRR in Fargo reports he was granted an early compassionate release.

Further information about the homicide has not been released. It's unclear if investigators have made any inroads in capturing Reinbold.

