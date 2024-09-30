Walz-Vance VP debate: Watch parties in MN and WI

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to face off with Sen. JD Vance in a vice presidential debate on Tuesday. Both campaigns have scheduled watch parties across Minnesota. The debate will be simulcast on FOX 9 starting at 8 p.m.



Millions will be watching nationwide on Tuesday as Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance take the stage for the vice presidential debate.

What we know

The debate will start at 8 p.m. central and be simulcast on FOX 9.

The Harris and Trump campaigns have also planned watch parties across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

(Note: This is an extensive but not full list of watch parties in Minnesota. Only parties with publicly available addresses were included. Some DFL events require a sign-up and aren't listed below.)

Watch parties

Harris campaign

Apple Valley: 15322 Galaxie Ave., Unit 203, Apple Valley, MN

Bemidji: Beltrami County DFL, 1510 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji, MN

Brainerd: 223 Washington St, Brainerd, MN 56401

Blaine: Irie Vybz Jamaican Restaurant & Bar LLC, 76 Northtown Dr, Blaine, MN

Brooklyn Park: Barbershop, 1444 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444DFL office: 8500 Edinbrook Pkwy, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Bloomington: 8900 Penn Ave S, Suite 201, Minneapolis, MN 55431

Coon Rapids: DFL Field Office, 1557 Coon Rapids Blvd NW #102, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Eagan: 1255 Wilderness Run Rd, Eagan, MN 55123

Grand Rapids: Itasca County DFL, 809 NE 4th St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Golden Valley: 715 Florida Ave S, Suite 102, Golden Valley, MN

Madison, MN: 601 1st St, Madison, MN 56256

Mankato: Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, 119 S Front St, Mankato, MN 56001

Maple Grove: The Lookout Bar and Grill, 8672 Pineview Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Maplewood: Unison Restaurant and Banquet, 1800 White Bear Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109

Minneapolis: East Lake Street: Du Nord Cocktail Room, 2700 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis, MNNorth Minneapolis: 1200 W Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411Uptown: James Ballentine Uptown VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Moorhead: 1424 1st Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

Northfield: DFL Office, 1605 Heritage Dr., Northfield, MN 55057

River Falls, Wis.: 111 E Locust St., River Falls, WI 54022

Rochester: IBEW Local 343, 9 80th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Shakopee: 232 1st Ave E, Shakopee, MN

St. Louis Park: Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN 55426

St. Paul: Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul, MN

Wayzata: 3319 County Rd 101, Wayzata, MN 55391

West St. Paul: 1547, Livingston Ave., West St. Paul, MN

Victoria: ENKI Brewing Taproom & Eatery, 1495 Stieger Lake Ln, Victoria, MN 55386

Willmar: Kandiyohi County DFL HQ, 330 4th St SW 103, Willmar, MN 56201

Winona: Winona State University, Kryzko Commons Purple Rooms, 250 W Howard St 110, Winona, MN 55987

Trump campaign

Albert Lea: Freeborn County GOP Headquarters, 223 East William Street, Albert Lea, MN

Blaine: Blaine Victory Office, 9140 Baltimore Street Northeast, Blaine, MN

Brainerd: Faith Baptist Church, 229 28th Street East, Brainerd, MN

Bemidji: Beltrami County Republicans, 1401 Paul Bunyan Dr NW, Bemidji, MN

Chippewa, Wis.: Republican Party of Chippewa County, 2889 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI, USA

Grand Rapids: Itasca County Victory Office, 814 NE 4th St, Grand Rapids, MN

Mankato: Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut Street, Mankato, MN

Minneapolis: Trump Victory Office, 707 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN

Stearns County: 56 10th Avenue South, Waite Park, MN

Taylor, Wis.: Republican Party of Taylor County Headquarters, N3452 State Highway 13, Medford, WI 54451, USA

More events

