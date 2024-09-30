Walz-Vance VP debate: Watch parties in MN and WI
(FOX 9) - Millions will be watching nationwide on Tuesday as Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance take the stage for the vice presidential debate.
What we know
The debate will start at 8 p.m. central and be simulcast on FOX 9.
The Harris and Trump campaigns have also planned watch parties across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
(Note: This is an extensive but not full list of watch parties in Minnesota. Only parties with publicly available addresses were included. Some DFL events require a sign-up and aren't listed below.)
Watch parties
Harris campaign
- Apple Valley: 15322 Galaxie Ave., Unit 203, Apple Valley, MN
- Bemidji: Beltrami County DFL, 1510 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji, MN
- Brainerd: 223 Washington St, Brainerd, MN 56401
- Blaine: Irie Vybz Jamaican Restaurant & Bar LLC, 76 Northtown Dr, Blaine, MN
- Brooklyn Park:Barbershop, 1444 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444DFL office: 8500 Edinbrook Pkwy, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
- Barbershop, 1444 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
- DFL office: 8500 Edinbrook Pkwy, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
- Bloomington: 8900 Penn Ave S, Suite 201, Minneapolis, MN 55431
- Coon Rapids: DFL Field Office, 1557 Coon Rapids Blvd NW #102, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
- Eagan: 1255 Wilderness Run Rd, Eagan, MN 55123
- Grand Rapids: Itasca County DFL, 809 NE 4th St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
- Golden Valley: 715 Florida Ave S, Suite 102, Golden Valley, MN
- Madison, MN: 601 1st St, Madison, MN 56256
- Mankato: Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, 119 S Front St, Mankato, MN 56001
- Maple Grove: The Lookout Bar and Grill, 8672 Pineview Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369
- Maplewood: Unison Restaurant and Banquet, 1800 White Bear Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109
- Minneapolis:East Lake Street: Du Nord Cocktail Room, 2700 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis, MNNorth Minneapolis: 1200 W Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411Uptown: James Ballentine Uptown VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
- East Lake Street: Du Nord Cocktail Room, 2700 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN
- North Minneapolis: 1200 W Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411
- Uptown: James Ballentine Uptown VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
- Moorhead: 1424 1st Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560
- Northfield: DFL Office, 1605 Heritage Dr., Northfield, MN 55057
- River Falls, Wis.: 111 E Locust St., River Falls, WI 54022
- Rochester: IBEW Local 343, 9 80th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904
- Shakopee: 232 1st Ave E, Shakopee, MN
- St. Louis Park: Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
- St. Paul: Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul, MN
- Wayzata: 3319 County Rd 101, Wayzata, MN 55391
- West St. Paul: 1547, Livingston Ave., West St. Paul, MN
- Victoria: ENKI Brewing Taproom & Eatery, 1495 Stieger Lake Ln, Victoria, MN 55386
- Willmar: Kandiyohi County DFL HQ, 330 4th St SW 103, Willmar, MN 56201
- Winona: Winona State University, Kryzko Commons Purple Rooms, 250 W Howard St 110, Winona, MN 55987
Trump campaign
- Albert Lea: Freeborn County GOP Headquarters, 223 East William Street, Albert Lea, MN
- Blaine: Blaine Victory Office, 9140 Baltimore Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
- Brainerd: Faith Baptist Church, 229 28th Street East, Brainerd, MN
- Bemidji: Beltrami County Republicans, 1401 Paul Bunyan Dr NW, Bemidji, MN
- Chippewa, Wis.: Republican Party of Chippewa County, 2889 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI, USA
- Grand Rapids: Itasca County Victory Office, 814 NE 4th St, Grand Rapids, MN
- Mankato: Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut Street, Mankato, MN
- Minneapolis: Trump Victory Office, 707 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
- Stearns County: 56 10th Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
- Taylor, Wis.: Republican Party of Taylor County Headquarters, N3452 State Highway 13, Medford, WI 54451, USA
More events
