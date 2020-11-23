Walz unveils mobile app to notify Minnesotans of COVID-19 exposure

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a new COVID-19 tracking app available in Minnesota Monday that allows COVID-19 patients to alert close contacts they may have been exposed to the virus.

The free COVIDaware MN app allows Minnesotans to opt in to receive exposure notifications if they were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Close contact means you spent 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person over the course of a day.

“The more people that use it, the better it works,” said Minnesota IT Services Commissioner Tarek Tomes.

If you receive an COVID-19 exposure notification from the app, MDH says you need to get tested. The app will give you a date range for when the exposure likely happened. Health officials say people should quarantine for 14 days, even if they get a negative test result.

“We’re really excited to have this tool in our toolbox because it will supplement our contact tracing efforts," MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said.

The COVIDaware MN app is available to download for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Walz said around 20 states are now using the app, which was created through a partnership between Apple and Google.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 276,500 cases of COVID-19 and 3,265 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, although the latest data shows the virus’ peak may be slowing.

Walz and other top officials are hoping a four-week pause on dining in at bars and restaurants, play youth and adult sports and going to gyms and fitness centers will continue to help slow the spread of the virus and avoid a crisis in the state’s hospitals.

Health officials are also asking Minnesotans not to travel for Thanksgiving and limit their holiday gatherings to only people within their household.