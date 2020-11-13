Walz to stress 'urgency and severity' in state's COVID-19 response

Gov. Tim Walz will join the state health department’s news conference Friday to stress “urgency and severity” in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus surges across Minnesota and the Midwest, according to a spokesperson.

It was eight months ago Friday that the governor declared a state of emergency at a packed, shoulder-to-shoulder news conference in the basement of the Minnesota State Capitol.

This week, the emergency became real. Minnesota has reported nearly 37,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 238 deaths in seven days. The state saw new single-day records for both deaths and cases, with 56 deaths reported Wednesday and over 7,200 new cases Thursday.

More than 1,400 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Minnesota -- an all-time high -- with 293 in intensive care. Hospital executives said this week that hundreds of health care workers are off the job because of community exposure, and they fear short staffing.

The new restrictions on bars, restaurants and private gatherings take effect Friday. The restrictions are designed to target people ages 18-35, who make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases and often have mild to no symptoms and can spread the virus unknowingly.

Walz’s spokesperson said there will be more restrictions next week, which they characterized as “subtle.”

