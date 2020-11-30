Walz to provide update on COVID-19 following Thanksgiving holiday

Gov. Tim Walz will provide an update Monday on the state of COVID-19 in Minnesota following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Minnesota reported nearly 23,700 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend and over 200 deaths.

Before Thanksgiving, Walz and state health officials urged Minnesotans not to travel for the holiday and limit celebrations to those in your household. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised all Americans to follow those same guidelines, but many did not.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than one million travelers before the holidays, the most since mid-March. It was not just airlines, however. Triple A estimated about 47 million people traveled by car for the holidays this year.

Walz will hold a 2 p.m. news conference at the State Capitol talking about the latest data trends when it comes to tracking COVID-19 cases. FOX 9 will carry the news conference live on air and streaming at fox9.com/live.

The governor’s latest restrictions banning in-person service at bars and restaurants and closing entertainment venues have been in place for a week and a half.

Advertisement

Health experts say it is almost certain there will be an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. They’re urging travelers to abide by state testing and quarantine guidelines.

Get the FOX 9 News App to stream FOX 9, get daily COVID-19 situation updates and breaking news alerts. Already have the app? Check to make sure you are using the latest version.