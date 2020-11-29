Minnesota reports 8,953 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths Sunday

Minnesota health officials are reporting 8,953 new COVID-19 cases and 57 more deaths Sunday.

Minnesota has now seen 3,578 deaths from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health. The state has seen 312,969 total cases.

Of the 57 newly reported deaths, 29 people lived in long-term living facilities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,643 people have been hospitalized statewide, with 3,750 involving the ICU.

"This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday after the state reported a record 101 deaths. "For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern."

Minnesota currently has over 50,000 active cases of COVID-19. Around 83% of the people who have tested positive for Minnesota have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.