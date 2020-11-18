What Minnesota's 4-week pause means for gyms

article

Gyms and fitness centers throughout Minnesota will be shut down for four weeks under new restrictions from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz due to the surging amount of COVID-19 cases statewide.

Gov. Tim Walz will announce the new four-week restrictions Wednesday night. You can watch full coverage of the 6 p.m. announcement on FOX 9, the FOX 9 App and FOX9.com/live.

The new order will go into place at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The Governor's Office is calling it a Four-Week Dial Back.

REACTION TO 4-WEEK SHUTDOWN

Advertisement

Area managers of gyms are expressing frustration with the new restrictions.

"I am just completely disappointed that this is happening to gyms, all gyms, even bigger footprint ones because health and fitness is so important," said Cindy Wagner, an Anytime Fitness manager.

The state of Minnesota released this graphic Wednesday to show what businesses and activities will be dialed back as COVID-19 cases surge statewide. (Office of the Governor of Minnesota)

"This is just unfair and unjust approach to solving a problem that is real," said Bahram Akradi, the CEO of Life Time Fitness.

Citing Life Time's national data, he pointed to just 62 reported cases since May which the company says equates to a rate of .00004 percent. They say they have also done contact tracing and have yet to identify a single case that originated in their clubs.

In Minnesota, 4,000 Life Time employees will be furloughed.