Walz to announce easing of some COVID-19 restrictions within the next week, including capacity limits

Gov. Tim Walz hinted Tuesday that he may be easing more of Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions soon as the state appears to be coming down from a spring surge in infections and hospitalizations. He told reporters to expect an announcement later this week or early next week.

When it comes to dialing back restrictions, the state’s next move will address capacity limits at sporting events, businesses, bars and restaurants.

"The moves coming now are the moves back to normal, because already you can be in restaurants, you can be in movie theaters. We have kids in school, we’re doing most of those things," the governor said. "The next things are capacity limits coming off."

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been decreasing week over week and the number of hospitalizations appears to be going down overall after peaking in mid-April.