New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to decline week over week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,197 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths Monday. 

Minnesota has now seen 569,440 COVID-19 cases and 7,079 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began. 

The 1,197 newly reported cases were out of 23,364 tests, a 5.1% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues to decline, now down to 7%, and week over week, new COVID-19 cases have dropped for eight straight days. 

There are currently 613 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals, down from a peak of 699 on April 14. Of the 613 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 179 are in the ICU. 

Meanwhile, the latest MDH data shows 55.8% of eligible Minnesotans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40.9% are fully vaccinated. 

Over 4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Minnesota to date. 

