Timeline to end all COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota to be announced Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce Thursday a timeline to end all the COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota, his office said in a news release. 

Walz will give a live statewide address at noon, followed by two Q&As with reporters at 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. FOX 9 will carry the governor’s address and news conference live on air and streaming at fox9.com/live

According to Walz’s office, the governor plans to wind down Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions while "doubling down on vaccination efforts." 

On Tuesday, Walz linked reopening to a 70% vaccination rate, which would enable a "very normal summer," he said. Minnesota’s vaccination pace has fallen off over the last few weeks. At the current pace, Minnesota would get to 70% of eligible Minnesotans with one dose in early June and fully vaccinated in mid-June. 