Walk-up, drive-up COVID-19 testing for George Floyd protesters: Times and locations

The Minnesota Department of Health says anyone who participated in a protest, vigil or other neighborhood event over the last few weeks should get tested for COVID-19, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

MDH has established four COVID-19 testing sites in the communities impacted by recent large gatherings in the wake of the death of George Floyd for people who live in those areas to get tested for the coronavirus. Testing at those sites is free—no insurance needed.

Appointments are recommended as there will be limited walk-in testing available.

If you do not live in those neighborhoods, MDH is encouraging all other Minnesotans to be tested at their local clinic. Click here to find the testing location nearest you.

WHERE

Minneapolis

Holy Trinity Church (walk up)

2730 East 31st Street

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Sabathani Community Center (drive up, limited walk up)

310 East 38th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55409

New Salem Baptist Church (walk up)

2507 Bryant Avenue North

Minneapolis, MN 55411

Saint Paul

Oxford Community Center (Jimmy Lee) (drive up, limited walk up)

270 Lexington Parkway North

St. Paul, MN 55104

WHEN

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: June 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

Time: 12-6 p.m.

HOW TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

There will be limited walk-in testing available. If you do not have an appointment, you might be given a time to come back later in the day or another day.

You can make an appointment online through the Twin Cities Community COVID-19 Testing website or by phone at 1-800-657-3903.