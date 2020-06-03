Minnesota Department of Health tells people who've attended George Floyd rallies to get COVID-19 test

If you've attended a vigil, rally, or protest in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, the Minnesota Department of Health is asking you to get tested for COVID-19.

The department worries the mass gatherings over the past week-may have allowed for the spread of the virus. The department says the virus spreads quickly and easily in large groups who are together for long periods of time.

Over the past week, there have been several rallies most days, with some numbering in thousands of attendees.

Speaking Wednesday, Governor Walz also expressed concern over coronavirus spread at rallies but said, for the most part, he saw many people taking preventative measures while out, like wearing masks, that hopefully helped stem some spread.

If you are feeling sick after attending an event, health officials say you should be tested right away. If you don't feel sick, the department says you should still get tested as soon as possible, within five to seven days of the event.

If your test comes back negative, the department says, but you are still worried about a possible exposure, health officials say you should get another test after 12 to 14 days after the event.

To find a COVID-19 testing site, you can click here.