Vintage Replacements gear for sale as part of Slim Dunlap 'family moving sale'

The family of Slim Dunlap, guitarist for The Replacements who stepped in for founding member Bob Stinson following his departure, are holding a "family moving sale" featuring many vintage items from his stint with the legendary Minneapolis band.

Fans of the 'Mats won’t be unsatisfied by the wide range of stuff within their reach as part of the sale – from a guitar case used during the All Shook Down tour, to several of Slim’s flannel suit selections, to Minnesota Twins bobbleheads and other promotional items.

The event is sure to be a swinging party, with the address for the sale in Minneapolis available after 9 a.m. on July 13, and the sale beginning at 10 a.m. the following day to find your favorite thing.

Those who can’t hardly wait to be a customer are able to bid on items online through Estate Sales, with the ability to bid on items back to back.

According to the sale site, "all proceeds will help fund Slim’s ongoing care and medical costs."

Dunlap joined the Mats in 1987 after leaving his day job as a janitor for First Avenue to do so. He played on their final two albums, Don’t Tell a Soul, and their final as a working band, All Shook Down.

Following a "massive stroke" on Feb. 19, 2012, founding Replacements members Paul Westerberg and Tommy Stinson reunited to record Songs For Slim in 2013 – a benefit to help with his mounting medical bills. The EP featured two of Dunlap’s original songs, as well as, three covers he’s said to have loved.

Former Replacements manager Peter Jesperson soon after led a Songs for Slim 45" record series that featured high-profile artists such as Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Jakob Dylan, Curtiss A, Craig Finn, and more covering Dunlap songs.

Longtime Replacements drummer Chris Mars, who has not reunited with the band in any iteration since his departure, also added a song called "When I Fall Down" to the series, as well as, contributed the album art.