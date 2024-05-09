MN air quality forecast for summer 2024: Walz, state leaders share details

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to speak about this summer’s air quality forecast during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the focus will be on how state agencies such as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Public Safety are preparing for the coming months.

State officials will hold a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the air quality forecast. Watch live in the player above.

There will also be information on factors such as wildlife and safety protocols for air quality alerts.

Last summer saw multiple air quality alerts as smoke from wildfires in Canada was carried into Minnesota.

