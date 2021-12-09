Expand / Collapse search
Vikings surprise Prior Lake student targeted in racist video with Super Bowl tickets

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:00PM
U.S. Bank Stadium
FOX 9
article

Nya Sigin gets a Super Bowl surprise from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings had a special surprise at Thursday's game for Nya Sigin, the 14-year-old student who was targeted in a racist video made by Prior Lake students.

Wearing custom jerseys gifted from the team, Nya and her family were surprised with tickets to this season's Super Bowl in California. Commissioner Roger Goodell and Vikings owner Mark Wilf presented the Super Bowl LVI tickets to the family before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers began at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nya Sigin, the girl who was the target of harassment in a racist video that went viral online, got a huge surprise on Thursday as Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf and NFL Commissioner Roger Godell surprised her with a pair of Super Bowl tickets to this year's game in Los Angeles.

The team invited Nya and her family to the game after members of the Vikings' social justice committee met with them on a Zoom call after the incident occurred last month. According to the press release, Vikings players Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Alexander Mattison and Assistant Head Coach Andre Patterson attended to the virtual meeting.

A racist video targeting Nya became widely shared across social media platforms last month and prompted school and police investigations on the students involved. Hundreds rallied in support of Nya at Prior Lake High School and U.S. Bank Stadium.

'At a loss of words': Prior Lake high school student targeted in racist video speaks out

Prior Lake High School racist video: Support for Nya Sigin

Hundreds of students and community members showed up to Prior Lake High School on Thursday to support the Nya Sigin, who was targeted by a racist video made by a classmate.