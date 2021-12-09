Vikings surprise Prior Lake student targeted in racist video with Super Bowl tickets

article

The Minnesota Vikings had a special surprise at Thursday's game for Nya Sigin, the 14-year-old student who was targeted in a racist video made by Prior Lake students.

Wearing custom jerseys gifted from the team, Nya and her family were surprised with tickets to this season's Super Bowl in California. Commissioner Roger Goodell and Vikings owner Mark Wilf presented the Super Bowl LVI tickets to the family before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers began at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The team invited Nya and her family to the game after members of the Vikings' social justice committee met with them on a Zoom call after the incident occurred last month. According to the press release, Vikings players Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Alexander Mattison and Assistant Head Coach Andre Patterson attended to the virtual meeting.

A racist video targeting Nya became widely shared across social media platforms last month and prompted school and police investigations on the students involved. Hundreds rallied in support of Nya at Prior Lake High School and U.S. Bank Stadium.

