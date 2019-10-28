Expand / Collapse search

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hosts surprise trick-or-treat for kids

Published 
News
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins helped host a surprise trick-or-treat for kids in need.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - When it comes to trick-or-treat – Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is choosing treat this season.

Monday, Cousins and his wife Julie treated a group of children from People Serving People, a family-focused homeless shelter. The kids enjoyed a surprise visit to Party City to pick out costumes.

Kirk Cousins talks to FOX 9 after hosting Halloween event with more than 50 kids

The Vikings' quarterback got in the Halloween spirit Monday, hosting more than 50 kids at an event that ended at the team's practice facility.

"The Vikings do a really good job in the community and setting this event up and making it become a reality," said Cousins. “It's a joy. Small thing we can do today, but certainly a gesture that is a blessing, hopefully to the kids hopefully also a blessing to us."

After the children picked out their costumes, they all headed over to TCO Performance Center where the Vikings hosted a private trick-or-treat event.
 