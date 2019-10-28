Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hosts surprise trick-or-treat for kids

article

When it comes to trick-or-treat – Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is choosing treat this season.

Monday, Cousins and his wife Julie treated a group of children from People Serving People, a family-focused homeless shelter. The kids enjoyed a surprise visit to Party City to pick out costumes.

"The Vikings do a really good job in the community and setting this event up and making it become a reality," said Cousins. “It's a joy. Small thing we can do today, but certainly a gesture that is a blessing, hopefully to the kids hopefully also a blessing to us."

After the children picked out their costumes, they all headed over to TCO Performance Center where the Vikings hosted a private trick-or-treat event.

