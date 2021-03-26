Vikings practice facility to serve again as temporary COVID-19 vaccination site

article

For the second time this month, the Minnesota Vikings' Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will serve as a community COVID-19 vaccination site.

The TCO site in Eagan will be open next week as the state expands vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans age 16 and up.

While the vaccination operation at TCO is a temporary, there are seven permanent, state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Community Vaccination Program. Those sites are in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, St. Cloud and Mankato.

Next week, there will also be temporary pop-up sites in Marshall and Worthington to vaccinate food processing workers.

In order to get vaccinated at one of the sites in the Community Vaccination Program, you must be signed up on the Vaccine Connector. Once signed up, you will be eligible to be randomly selected to schedule an appointment at one of the state-run sites.