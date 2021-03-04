Vikings' practice facility to open as vaccination site this week

The state of Minnesota will use the Vikings’ Eagan practice facility to administer the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses starting this week.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Vikings announced Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will play host to a new community vaccination site where approximately 13,400 doses of the new single-shot vaccine will be administered to Minnesotans ages 65 and older.

The Eagan vaccination site joins five other community sites statewide, including locations in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington and St. Paul.

In a release, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan called the announcement the Vikings’ "first win, and by far their most important."

"This partnership gets us closer to ensuring every Minnesotan has the opportunity to access the vaccine, no matter where they live. Thank you, Vikings, for being on Team Minnesota," Flanagan added.

Vikings COO Andrew Miller said the team is "proud" to help with the vaccination effort and said they believe it is important for all Minnesotans to get vaccinated.

Minnesotans can search for local providers on the state’s vaccine finder map here.

Minnesotans can sign up at mn.gov/vaccineconnector.