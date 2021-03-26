Minnesota COVID-19 vaccines open to anyone 16 and older March 30

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making all adults ages 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, March 30.

Walz will address Minnesotans live at 11:30 a.m. Friday. FOX 9 will carry the governor's speech live on air and streaming online at fox9.com/live.

Not everyone who is eligible will be able to make an appointment on Tuesday, as demand for vaccines still exceeds supply, according to a news release. More appointments will become available as vaccine shipments from the federal government continue to increase.

Walz’s administration has directed providers to prioritize vaccine appointments for older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions, and those in frontline jobs, according to a news release. Providers will then have the flexibility to provide available appointments to other eligible Minnesotans.

The state is also launching "new, creative methods" for getting more vaccines to Minnesota’s BIPOC communities, including mobile vaccination units that will hit the road in the coming weeks, the news release said.

The final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccines by April. Minnesota is in line to receive 304,000 first doses per week starting in April, a big increase from the 160,000 and 190,000 doses that have been arriving the last few weeks, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Coordinator Kris Ehresmann told reporters on Thursday.

How to get a vaccine appointment

All Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to get updates on vaccine opportunities and be entered into the random selection process for the state’s Community Vaccination Program sites. Minnesotans can also contact their healthcare provider, local pharmacy or use the Vaccine Locator Map to search for vaccine providers in their area.