Vikings' Kearse charged with DWI, carrying pistol without permit

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse is charged after he allegedly drove a vehicle while under the influence over the weekend.

Kearse is charged with four misdemeanors, including two counts of DWI, and a gross misdemeanor for alleged possession of a pistol without a permit.

According to the criminal complaint, around 3:15 a.m., Kearse drove into a section of eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis, which was closed due to construction. When the State Patrol trooper stopped Kearse, he smelled a "very strong odor of alcohol" from inside the vehicle and noted Kearse's eyes where "bloodshot and glossy." After Kearse failed several field sobriety tests, authorities took him to Hennepin County Jail, where he registered a .10 on a breath test at 4:44 a.m.

In a police interview, Kearse said he had four drinks at the GoldRoom in downtown Minneapolis.

There were two passengers in Kearse's car, including a man who had opened the door to vomit during the police stop. When a trooper went to check on the man, the trooper noticed a 9mm Glock loaded handgun on the rear right floorboard by the passenger's feet. It was loaded with 28 rounds, including a round in the chamber. Kearse later told police that he had put the gun under the rear passenger seat and that he carries the gun "for protection." Kearse also admitted he does not have a permit to carry in Minnesota.

At practice Monday, Kearse apologized for his arrest, saying he was "sorry for putting anyone in harm's way."