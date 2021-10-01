Vikings hosting 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of home games

Ahead of the next two home games for the team this weekend and next, the Minnesota Vikings will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Both clinics will be hosted before kickoff, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside U.S. Bank Stadium on October 3 and 10.

Adults, ages 18 and older, who get vaccinated during the clinic will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the team's game versus the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9. Along with that, the Vikings will also offer autographed mini-helmets to the first 50 people, ages 12 and older, to get their shots at each clinic.

The clinics will take place in the light rail station plaza next to U.S. Bank Stadium near Chicago Avenue. No game ticket is required to be vaccinated and walk-ups are welcomed, the team says. Booster shots will also be offered to eligible individuals.

This isn't the first time the Vikings have stepped up to help the state's vaccination efforts. Over the summer, the Vikings practice facility in Eagan served as a temporary vaccination site.

To learn more about the clinics, you can click here.