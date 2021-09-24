Minnesota to start giving COVID-19 booster shots: Who is eligible

Minnesota will begin administrating Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible to receive one, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday afternoon. This comes a day after a federal guidance was issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesotans who should get a free booster shot at least six months after their initial series:

65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities

50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

Minnesotans who may get a free booster shot at least six months after their initial series:

18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions

18-64 years old who are at an increased risk for exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting (frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders)

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are available anywhere the Pfizer vaccine is available. Minnesotans do not need to get their booster dose at the same location as their first vaccine series.

"To all the Minnesotans who – like me – are not yet due for a booster shot, know that we are closely following the federal review process, and we stand ready to get you boosters as soon as the science recommends it," Gov. Walz said.

Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The state said it will be ready to provide Moderna and J&J booster doses once they are recommended.