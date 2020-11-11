Vikings won't allow fans at home games for rest of 2020 season

The day after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz turned the dial back on COVID-19 regulations, and on a day when the state saw a record high for both deaths and the positivity rate, the Minnesota Vikings announced they will not have fans in the stands at home games this season.

When the Vikings started the season, the team said they were hoping to have fans in attendance at home games at some point during the season, but rising COVID-19 infection rates in the state forced them stop pursuing that goal.

"While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as the top priority," the Vikings said in a statement. "We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community.”

It appears the team will continue to host up to 250 family members of Vikings personnel at the remaining home games as they have for much of the season.

The next Vikings home game is Nov. 22 against the Dallas Cowboys.