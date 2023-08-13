Video: Tornado spins in western Minnesota

Video captured in western Minnesota shows what appears to be a tornado touching down Sunday evening.

A short video posted to Twitter by Riley Johnson, a meteorologist out of St. Cloud State according to his bio, shows the tornado. Johnson says it touched down around 7:15 p.m. about a mile west of Kinbrae, Minnesota. Kinbrae is about 50 miles east of the South Dakota border and 65 miles northeast of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Along with this report, a tornado warning was issued for a brief period in Jackson, Minnesota, about 30 miles to the southeast of Kinbrae. No tornadoes have been reported from that warning.

As of 9:30 p.m., there have been no damage reports associated with the storm.