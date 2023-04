Amid heavy snow and a blizzard warning in Minnesota, driving along Highway 100 is even getting tough for plow drivers.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a plow working its way down northbound lanes of Hwy 100 ended up getting stuck near Highway 62. It's not really clear what caused the plow to leave the roadway. But, it doesn't appear there were any significant injuries.

As of 10:30 p.m., crews were still working to free the plow.