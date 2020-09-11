Video released of deadly police shooting of man armed with knife in St. Croix Falls

article

Newly released video shows the deadly police shooting of an man armed with a knife, which happened last month in St. Croix Falls Wisconsin.

The St. Croix Falls Police Department released the video Friday.

According to police, on Aug. 8 officers responded to a domestic call at the Dalles House Motel on Vincent Street in St. Croix Falls. A woman had called for help, saying her boyfriend had a knife.

The video shows two officers arriving and knocking on the door of the motel room. A man came out of the room holding a knife. After repeated commands to drop the knife, the man began moving toward one of the officers, who then fatally shot the man.

Responders found a woman inside the room with several stab wounds. She suffered significant blood loss. Crews airlifted her to a hospital.

At the time of the incident, the man was violating a no contact order as he was not supposed to have contact with the woman, according to police.

Advertisement

The Burnett County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and determined the officer's use of force was necessary and appropriate.