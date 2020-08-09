Authorities investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

According to the St. Croix Falls Police Department, at about 9:44 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a woman needing help at the Dalles House Motel at 726 STH 35.

When officers got to the room, a man came out with a knife. He refused several officer commands to drop it and rushed an officer with the knife. The officer then shot the man, and he died at the scene.

Officers went inside the room and found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her neck and chest. She was transported the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.