Minneapolis opens internal investigation into officer's alleged punch during carjacking arrest

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appears to show a police officer punching a person who was being detained.

The Wednesday night incident began with a "violent felony carjacking" in New Hope, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. Officers with the Robbinsdale Police Department located the suspect vehicle and eventually stopped it near the 3200 block of James Avenue North in Minneapolis.

"Once Robbinsdale was conducting their stop to try to bring those individuals into custody, at some point in time a help call was toned and so MPD officers arrived to assist," Arradondo said. "At some point in time, they needed to make sure one of the individuals out there, the suspects, could get some medical attention. Because of the crowd, they needed to get him out of the area to get that treatment."

Both the mayor and the police chief confirmed the city is investigating the officer’s use of force in the incident.

"The case has already been submitted to our internal affairs division," Frey said. "There is already an investigation that is underway."

Arradondo addressed community concerns regarding the incident, asking them to "allow us the time to conduct a thorough investigation."

The chief confirmed the suspect in the case was taken into custody.

No additional information regarding the incident was released.