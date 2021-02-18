1st look at Minneapolis courtroom where Derek Chauvin will be tried

New video is providing a first look at the courtroom in which former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will stand trial for the murder of George Floyd.

The courtroom is on the 18th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center and has been renovated specifically to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The space contains plexiglass dividers, spaced out seating and hand sanitizing dispensers.

According to court filings, the juror box can hold 14 jurors. The public gallery has been removed entirely from the courtroom to make room for the multiple counsel tables. Another chair is reserved for the broadcast technician, as the trial will be broadcast live.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin on March 8, with opening statements scheduled for March 29. A verdict is not expected until mid to late April.