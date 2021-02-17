Minneapolis leaders detail security plans for Derek Chauvin trial

City leaders are expected to share details on how they are preparing for the upcoming trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial next month.

Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd last May. Floyd’s death sparked four nights of riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul and public safety officials fear unrest during the trial.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey and other city officials will hold a news conference to discuss the city’s public safety preparedness efforts ahead of Chauvin’s trial. FOX 9 will stream the news conference live at fox9.com/live.

Fences and barricades have already been going up around Minneapolis City Hall. Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 9 it is the beginning of security infrastructure build-up for the upcoming trial. They say to expect Super Bowl-like security around the Hennepin County Government Center area during the trial.

Fences and barricades have already been going up around Minneapolis City Hall ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial. (Phillip Murphy / FOX 9)

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are still debating how to pay the estimated $35 million cost of securing the upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 8. The Walz administration has been signing agreements with municipalities for hundreds of additional police officers, with some cities and counties expecting payment for providing mutual aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.