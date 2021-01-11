Victim identified in deadly Robbinsdale police shooting

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed by police in Robbinsdale, Minnesota Friday as Brian Andren, 47, of Ramsey.

Andren died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s report. His manner of death is homicide. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deadly shooting.

The deadly shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on Friday on the 3700 block of Noble Avenue North.

According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers tried to stop a vehicle because the vehicle’s owner had a felony warrant for their arrest. A short chase ensued, during which the vehicle became disabled and officers blocked it in.

A man, now identified as Andren, got out of the car. Police said he had a knife and ignored officers’ commands to drop the knife.

Officers tried to use a Taser to subdue Andren, but he "continued to charge officer with the knife in an aggressive manner," according to police. The officers shot him because they believed they were "imminent danger."

The officers tried to revive Andren, but he died of his injuries.

The BCA said there was another person inside the vehicle during the chase before the shooting happened. Neither that person or any officers were injured in the incident.

BCA officials located a knife at the scene.

The incident was captured on police body cameras. Investigators are determining if squad camera video also captured the shooting.