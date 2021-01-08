Police: Man armed with knife charged at officers in deadly Robbinsdale police shooting

A man who was armed with a knife has died after being shot by police in Robbinsdale, according to Robbinsdale police.

Friday around 10:51 a.m., officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle because the vehicle's owner had a felony warrant out for their arrest. There was a short chase during which the vehicle became disabled and was blocked in by officers.

A man armed with a knife got out of the car and ignored officers' commands to drop the knife. Police tried to use a Taser, but it didn't work. According to police, the man "continued to charge officers with the knife in an aggressive manner" and the officers shot him because they believed they were "imminent danger." Officers tried to revive the man, but he died of his injuries.

Throughout the day, there has been a large presence of law enforcement near the intersection of 38th Avenue N and Noble Avenue N in Robbinsdale.

A witness to the shooting provided to video to FOX 9 that captures the shooting. The witness noted the man was armed with a knife when he was shot by police.

The case is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.