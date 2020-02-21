Vice President Mike Pence to make stop in St. Paul next month

Two days after Super Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are set to make stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin as he campaigns for President Trump's re-election.

According to the campaign, on Thursday, March 5, Second Lady Karen Pence will deliver remarks at a "Woman for Trump" event in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Following that event, both Mike and Karen Pence will hold a "Keep America Great" rally at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel starting at 5 p.m.

Doors open for the event at 3 p.m. and close at 4:30 p.m.

Voters who wish to attend the event can register for the rally online.

Pence's stop will follow a large rally in Minneapolis by President Trump in the fall that also drew protests outside the Target Center.