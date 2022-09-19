Charges: ‘Very intoxicated’ man admits to vandalism at Sauk Centre church

A man who reportedly admitted to being ‘very intoxicated’ caused extensive damage to a Sauk Centre church Friday, criminal charges detail.

On Sept. 17, at 1:08 p.m., officers were called to Our Lady of the Angels Church in Sauk Centre on the report of vandalism. When an officer arrived he found extensive damage to the inside of the church entrance area and sanctuary, including a tipped-over statue, urine on the carpet, damaged candleholders and other items.

According to an investigation, the candleholder, "was very heavy and required significant force or strength to move, and is estimated to cost approximately $1,500 to $2,000." The candleholder also caused damage to the carpet where it fell.

A cross was also moved and damaged, and other items in the church were moved or tampered with, a press release said. A red glass globe was also determined to be missing from the church, police said.

An investigator was able to review video surveillance from the church showing two males entering the church at 6:27 a.m., and leaving at 6:38 a.m., carrying a candleholder. Surveillance from areas within the church showed two people enter, with one appearing to urinate on the statue in the front.

Photographs were distributed for the public's help identifying the suspects. Law enforcement was later contacted by Corey Allen Drouillard, 28, who indicated that he and his cousin Cheyenne Marcus Budreau, 19, were the two identified in the church. He admitted entering the church and causing damage, but noted that "he was very intoxicated."

Law enforcement eventually spoke with Budreau who also admitted entering the church and causing damage but said that he was intoxicated and could not remember the incident.

Both men are now facing charges in the incident.