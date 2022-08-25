THC edible sales not allowed at MN State Fair, but you’ll find them outside the fairgrounds

Low-dose THC edibles and drinks have now been legal for nearly two months in Minnesota, but fairgoers at the Minnesota State Fair won’t find them for sale there. Outside of the fairgrounds, however, it's a different story.

Just steps from the fair's main gate, there are at least four tents selling THC edibles. They’ve set up shop on Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway.

"We have the beezwax gummies, which is 5 mg and 50 mg total," said Jeff Taylor, president of beezwax. "I've tried to apply to get inside the fair. They have not let us inside the fair yet."

Edibles and drinks with small amounts of hemp-derived THC became legal in Minnesota in July, and companies like beeswax, which has a manufacturing warehouse in Fridley and a full store in Blaine, are renting yard space from St. Paul homeowners to sell the products during the fair.

"It definitely helps a lot of people medically, along with just feeling good for the day," Taylor said.

The homeowners applied for vending permits with the city of St. Paul. They must get written consent from their neighbors on either side. The booths are only allowed to operate the same hours as the fairgrounds and they’re only allowed to be open the 12 days of the fair, according to the city’s website.

Customers stopped by the tents on the way in or out of the fair.

"We've actually had quite a few people saying … this is the first time that they have ever purchased the THC product," said Michael Ford, a community organizer with Minnesota Marijuana Community, and an executive director of Minnesota NORML.

Earlier this week, fair officials said less than two months wasn't enough time to develop any meaningful policies about controlled substances at the fair.

However, people at the fairgrounds may carry edibles. A spokesperson told FOX 9 they are not on the list of banned items.

Ford and Taylor question whether there will come a time when THC products will be sold inside the fairgrounds. They remain hopeful that some of the kinks in this new law will be ironed out over time.

"I think it would be nice to have vendors with the ability to sell the products in there. I think it's crappy the fair doesn't allow it, but they allow alcohol," Ford said.

"It's kind of crazy to me, but maybe next year we'll be there," Taylor said.