Vandals paint over front of Hmong Cultural Center Museum in St. Paul

Police are investigating after vandals covered the front of the Hmong Cultural Center Museum in St. Paul with white paint.

According to the Hmong Cultural Center of Minnesota, the museum on University Avenue was targeted early Wednesday morning by vandals who appear to have struck around 3:45 a.m., surveillance video shows.

According to officials, the entire building was spraypainted including the neighboring grocery store. The vandals covered up artwork and messages the museum had painted on boarded-up windows on the front.

The front of Hmong Cultural Center Museum was covered with white paint and spray paint overnight. (Supplied)

The cultural center estimates damages for the new sign that had just gone up on the building will total $1,000 by itself and they expect cleanup and repairs to take some time.

Photos sent from the museum also show a message that appears to have been stenciled in spray paint -- "Life Liberty Victory" -- an apparent slogan for a white supremacist group. In surveillance photos, three men can be seen standing in front of the museum wearing masks while a car appears to idle nearby.

In a statement, St. Paul police confirmed they are investigating the vandalism and took police reports Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.